BB16: Soundarya Reacts To Her Eviction Being Compared To That Of Ankit Gupta; Says ‘He Wanted To Go
Soundarya Sharma has been the recent contestant to be out of the Bigg Boss 16 and her elimination has left everyone brimming with an opinion. To note, the actress was eliminated by the housemates instead of on the basis of the audience votes. Ever since she has stepped out of the show, there have been frequent comparisons between her and Ankit Gupta's eviction. For the uninitiated, Ankit was also eliminated by the housemates. And now, Soundarya has reacted to the comparisons and said that while her elimination was unfair, this wasn't the case with Ankit.
Soundarya stated, "Mere case me to bahut unfair tha aur mera ye nahi tha ki mujhe jana tha. Ankit ko humesha se tha ki 'Mujhe jana tha'. Aur mere time me voting lines bhi bandh rahi thi. In fact, Tina 10th week me jaa ke wapas aayi thi. Aur fir wo sab jo ho gaya ki gharwale decide karenge, to gharwale kaise decide kar sakte hain kyunki hum yahan audience ke liye hain. So audience ka haq aap gharwalon ko nahi de sakte ho. Us time pe shayad voting line bandh the. Apart from that Ankit ka already tha ki 'mera ho gaya hai'. Mere case me aisa nahi tha. Mujhe zabardasti threat samajh ke nikala gaya hai wahan se kyunki agar main hoti to shayad wo aage nahi badh paate".
Meanwhile, several celebs have been claiming that Soundarya Sharma deserved to stay in the house. Talking about the same, former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Gauahar Khan tweeted that Soundarya Sharma was quite involved in everything in the house. She wrote, "Just by having relationship issues u don't become involved in a show. Soundarya has been most involved in everything. She stood out as an individual. The housemates r so wrong in how they perceive involvement! Priyanka drove this decision, to get Soundarya out, I wonder if lesser women around means lesser competition. I do not agree at all with shiv n Priyanka. Soundarya was stronger than most in there!"
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Friend Rashmeet Slams Shiv Thakare, Says 'He Is Actually Louder...'
- BB16: Gauahar Khan, Faisal Hail Shiv & MC Stan’s Friendship Amid Fight With Priyanka; Say ‘Dosti Ho Toh Aisi’
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Team Approached By THIS Big Production House For A Film?
- Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale: Fans Call Priyanka Choudhary 'Sherni' As She Gives Befitting Reply To Mandali
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Shiv & 2 Others Nominated But NO EVICTION Will Take Place This Week?
- BB16 | On Point Bola: Splitsvilla X4’s Kashish Thakur Backs Shiv After He Slams Priyanka For Demeaning Him
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit’s Choti Sarrdaarni Co-Star Thinks She Has Zero Contribution, Says ‘She Doesn’t Deserve…’
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Demeans Shiv Thakare During An Argument; Latter Gives A Strong Reply
- After Winning Hearts In Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik Finalised For THIS International Reality Show?
- Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer Bags Naagin 7? Her Father Breaks Silence, Says ‘She Has Received…’
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Team On Vikas' Wife Slamming Shiv Due To 'PR': Itni Saafai Toh Salman...
- Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Ankit Gupta If He's Excited To Meet Priyanka Choudhary, He Says 'Main Bahut...' - WATCH