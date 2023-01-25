BB16: Soundarya Reacts To Her Eviction Being Compared To That Of Ankit Gupta; Says ‘He Wanted To Go

Soundarya Sharma has been the recent contestant to be out of the Bigg Boss 16 and her elimination has left everyone brimming with an opinion. To note, the actress was eliminated by the housemates instead of on the basis of the audience votes. Ever since she has stepped out of the show, there have been frequent comparisons between her and Ankit Gupta's eviction. For the uninitiated, Ankit was also eliminated by the housemates. And now, Soundarya has reacted to the comparisons and said that while her elimination was unfair, this wasn't the case with Ankit.

Soundarya stated, "Mere case me to bahut unfair tha aur mera ye nahi tha ki mujhe jana tha. Ankit ko humesha se tha ki 'Mujhe jana tha'. Aur mere time me voting lines bhi bandh rahi thi. In fact, Tina 10th week me jaa ke wapas aayi thi. Aur fir wo sab jo ho gaya ki gharwale decide karenge, to gharwale kaise decide kar sakte hain kyunki hum yahan audience ke liye hain. So audience ka haq aap gharwalon ko nahi de sakte ho. Us time pe shayad voting line bandh the. Apart from that Ankit ka already tha ki 'mera ho gaya hai'. Mere case me aisa nahi tha. Mujhe zabardasti threat samajh ke nikala gaya hai wahan se kyunki agar main hoti to shayad wo aage nahi badh paate".

Meanwhile, several celebs have been claiming that Soundarya Sharma deserved to stay in the house. Talking about the same, former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Gauahar Khan tweeted that Soundarya Sharma was quite involved in everything in the house. She wrote, "Just by having relationship issues u don't become involved in a show. Soundarya has been most involved in everything. She stood out as an individual. The housemates r so wrong in how they perceive involvement! Priyanka drove this decision, to get Soundarya out, I wonder if lesser women around means lesser competition. I do not agree at all with shiv n Priyanka. Soundarya was stronger than most in there!"