Bigg Boss 16: Tina, Sumbul, Shalin Or Soundarya; THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated This Weekend?
Bigg Boss 16 never fails to get the tongues wagging. Be it for the fights, the friendships, the task or the eliminations, the popular reality show never fails to make the headlines. And as the ticket to finale week has begun, the fight for survival inside the BB house has got intense. Amid this, the nomination for the elimination task left everyone brimming with an opinion. To note, this week Shalin Bhanot, Tin Datta, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been nominated for elimination.
As speculations are rife about who will get eliminated, here's what the audience has to say. As per our poll, a majority of the audience feels that Soundarya Sharma will be walking out of the BB house this weekend. To note, Soundarya Sharma has been the talk of the town as she has been targetted by the contestants for being a babysitter to Archana Gautam. The housemates are of the opinion that Soundarya has been missing an individual personality. In fact, this has been the prime reason for Soundarya's nomination. To note, the official announcement about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 is yet to be made. Still, if the reports turned out to be true, it will certainly be a heartbreaking moment for Archana Gautam and Soundarya's massive fan following.
Meanwhile, Soundarya will be seen locking horns with Shiv Thakare in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16. This will happen during the captaincy task wherein Soundarya will choose Nimrit Kaur Ahluwlai over Shiv and will hit out at the Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner for not being a true friend. This isn't all. She will also be joining hands with Shalin and Nimrit to target Priyanka Choudhary. Looks like the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be coming with some more dhamaka for the contestants and the audience.
