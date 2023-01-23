Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma Gets A WHOPPING Amount Post Elimination & It’s Thrice The Prize Money

Recommended Video

BB16: Soundarya Sharma eviction Interview; Gautam, Priyanka, Shiv, Archana पर क्या बोला! FilmiBeat

Soundarya Sharma has been the recent contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 and it has spiced up the game. For the uninitiated, Soundarya was nominated along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta on the popular reality show. While Sumbul was declared safe by host Salman Khan, Soundarya was eliminated by the housemates. Her elimination came as a shock for everyone and it has left everyone brimming with an opinion. But did you know, Soundarya has earned a whopping amount for her 16 week stay in BB house? In fact, her fees happen to be thrice the prize money of the show.

According to media reports, Soundarya was charging Rs 3-4 lakhs per week for her stint on Bigg Boss 16. And if the reports turned out to be true, her remuneration is likely to be Rs 48 lakhs to 64 lakhs. Interestingly, it is almost thrice the amount of prize money of Bigg Boss 16 which happens to be around Rs 21 lakhs. To note, Soundarya was eliminated after the housemates voted against her based on her contribution to the game. While Shalin and Tina were also in the danger zone, their fake relationship and now rivalry turned out to be a saviour for them.

Meanwhile, several celebs have expressed their disappointment towards Soundarya Sharma's elimination. Kamya Punjabi took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Faking a relationship since day one n has been only about it throughout the show is not call being involved in the show... not at all #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV. The most disrespectful, boring n fake love story in the history of bb #Saundarya u deserved to stay for sure". On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also called Soundarya Sharma's eviction unfair. She tweeted, "Very Well Played #SoundaryaSharma. Though it's totally unfair. Anyway best wishes".