Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Says Archana Gautam Has A ‘Black Heart’; Reveals Who Has A Golden Heart

Bigg Boss 16 has begun with its finale week and the last weekend ka vaar of the season came with a lot of dhamaka. The big highlight of the weekend ka vaar episode happens to be Sumbul Touqeer Khan's elimination. The Imlie actress was nominated along with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan and it has been one of the toughest moments for the mandali. While her fans have declared her as the winner of the show, Sumbul has been beaming with joy post her elimination and was evidently excited about going back home. In fact, she has also been brimming with opinions about her journey on th show and her fellow contestants.

During one of the interviews, Sumbul had a rapid fire round wherein she was quizzed about the contestant who has a black heart and the young actress was quick to name Archana Gautam. On the other hand, Sumbul feels Shiv Thakare has a golden heart. Talking about the most real contestant, Sumbul named MC Stan while she called Shalin Bhanot as the most fake contestant. This isn't all. The Imlie actress even named Priyanka Choudhary as the most chalaak contestant on the popular reality show.

As Sumbul has been out of the show, she received a grand welcome from her family. Sharing a glimpse of the same, she wrote, "It was a journey that I had never imagined, and it turned out to be the best experience ever. Without your help and the support of my friends and family, this adventure would not have been possible. I'll make sure to mention it and strive even harder to make you all proud with the experience I've gained".

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 has got its top 6 contestants ahead of the grand finale and it includes Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.