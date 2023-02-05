Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Beams With Joy As She Gets Evicted; Pays Special Tribute To BB House Before Exit

Sumbul Touqeer’s Reaction To Elimination From Bigg Boss 16

Interestingly, Sumbul Touqeer was beaming with joy as she was evicted from the show ahead of the grand finale. The Imlie actress stated that she was elated with the fact that it was her who got eliminated and not Shiv or MC Stan. To note, Sumbul was upset with the fact that MC Stan and Shiv were nominated because of her and admitted praying for them to save them from elimination. Besides, Sumbul was excited about going back home.