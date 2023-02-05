Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Beams With Joy As She Gets Evicted; Pays Special Tribute To BB House Before Exit
Bigg Boss 16 witnessed its last weekend ka vaar today and as it has come up with a massive dhamaka in the form of elimination. This week the mandali was in danger zone wherein Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan were nominated for elimination. And while there were speculations about who will walk out of the house, it was Sumbul who was eliminated ahead of the grand finale. Undoubtedly, it was a tough moment for the mandali members.
Sumbul Touqeer’s Reaction To Elimination From Bigg Boss 16
Interestingly, Sumbul Touqeer was beaming with joy as she was evicted from the show ahead of the grand finale. The Imlie actress stated that she was elated with the fact that it was her who got eliminated and not Shiv or MC Stan. To note, Sumbul was upset with the fact that MC Stan and Shiv were nominated because of her and admitted praying for them to save them from elimination. Besides, Sumbul was excited about going back home.
Sumbul’s Special Tribute To Bigg Boss
While Sumbul's reaction to her elimination won hearts, we can't miss out on her special tribute to Bigg Boss. Before leaving the house, Sumbul got down on her knees in the garden area and bowed down as a mark of respect towards Bigg Boss for giving her the opportunity to be a part of the show.
Trophy Mandali Ke Paas Aani Chahiye: Sumbul To Mandali
This isn't all. Sumbul also bid an emotional farewell to the mandali members - Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She also wished them luck for their journey on the show and gave them special message, 'Kuch bhi ho finale me, trophy mandali ke paas aani chahiye'. She told Shiv that he deserves to win the show.
As Sumbul's elimination left everyone brimming with an opinion, former contestant Kamya Punjabi has been all praises for Sumbul. She tweeted, 'Ohhh girl that reaction when u got to know it's you who is leaving the house.... You won hearts #SumbulTouqueerKhan. You are love. All the best for ur future! Stay blessed'.
