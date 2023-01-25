BB16: Arjun Bijalni Shares Sumbul Touqeer & Fahmaan’s Throwback Video; Says ‘Ab Haath Bhi Peele Kar Dete Hain’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 16 and she has managed to be one of the eight finalists. The actress has won millions of hearts with her innocence and simplicity on the show. As her massive fan following has been rooting for Sumbul, her throwback pics have been going viral on social media. Amid this, Sumbul's chemistry with her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan has also been the talk of the town. To note, Fahmaan and Sumbul have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while.

And while neither Sumbul nor Fahmaan have confirmed their relationship, Arjun Bijlani has re-shared a throwback video of the duo and wants them to tie the knot soon. The video was reportedly from Ravivaar With Star Parivaar wherein Sumbul and Fahmaan were seen twinning in yellow outfits. Their chemistry was evidently visible and left everyone wanting more. Re-sharing the video, Arjun was seen teasing Sumbul and Fahmaan and wants them to tie the knot soon. He captioned the image as, "Hmmm kapde peele hai ab haath bhi kar dete hai". This got the fans excited and they echoed similar thoughts. One of the Twitter users tweeted, "Ham tan man dhan har tarike se aapke samarthan me hai Bs aapki baat aage badhaiye". Another user wrote, "Bilkul..hum barati to kab se ready baithe hain..and shaadi ka card bhi tayar hai..she will cm out on 12th ...14th Feb ko confession to karwa hi do panditjee..."

Check out Arjun Bijlani's tweet for Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan:

This isn't the first time Arjun has dropped hints about Fahmaan and Sumbul's rumoured love affair. Earlier, Arjun had shared a throwback pic of the Imlie duo and wrote, "Haath dekh rahe ho bhaisaab ka kitne confidence main aur hak se khade hai .. #BB16 have a great day @fahmaankhan". Soon, Fahmaan replied to the pic with a quirky response and wrote, "Hahaha. Haq se balamwa. You have a great day too Mera Bhai".