Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fans Say 'Karma Hit Her' As Tina Datta Cries In Front Of Salman, Wishes To QUIT

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: All eyes are on the upcoming episode of Salman Khan's show as it will be full of drama, emotions and fights. As Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot hogged the maximum limelight this week, the entire focus was on them. Guess what? Salman Khan grilled the two popular celebrities for their actions inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16: SUMBUL TOUQEER FANS REACTS AS TINA DATTA WANTS TO GO HOME

The Bollywood superstar reprimanded both Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, telling them that crossed all the lines after they engaged in a war of words. He slammed the former friends for their behaviour in the past few days, reminding them that they spoke demeaning things about each other.

Sumbul Touqeer fans expressed their opinion on the upcoming episode, saying that 'karma hit Tina Datta'. They believe that the Uttaran actress played a 'big role in demeaning Sumbul even when she said that she had no feelings for Shalin Bhanot.'

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan GRILLS Tina Datta Salman Khan asked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary about the things that Tina Datta told her about Shalin Bhanot. He accused Tina of revealing the things about Shalin that she kept under wraps for 15 weeks when they were friends. 'Priyanka, Tina ne aapse kaha 'Shalin ne aise cheeze mujhse mangi hai na, tu hil jayegi Priyanka. 15 hafte unhe daba ke rakha, tab thik tha. Ab jab thik nahi hai, toh khol diya aapne.. Koi limit rakhi apne?,' Salman said. I Want To Go Home: Tina Datta Cries In Front Of Salman Khan I Want To Go Home: Tina Datta Cries In Front Of Salman Khan Tina Datta broke down into tears as Salman confronted her for her words about Shalin Bhanot. She said that she was 'tired' of giving explanations in the show, saying that she wants to go home. 'I am tired, I want to go home sir. I am done with everything. Har cheeze ka mujhpe blame aaraha hai. I am tired of giving justifications for each and every thing since the past three weeks. I have been tolerating everything. I want to go home,' Tina told Salman Khan, making a request to him. Advertisement It's Karma: Sumbul Fans React As Tina Datta Cries Sumbul Touqeer fans reminded everyone that once the Imlie actres also asked Salman Khan to allow her to go home when it was alleged that she had feelings for Shalin Bhanot. They added that Tina Datta also openly said that Sumbul had a 'thing for Shalin'. Reacting to the promo, one user tweeted, 'Sumbul taught me to be real, be genuine and be a good person no matter what others r doing don't do the same with them and don't lose your humanity. Your karma will give it back to them. May God give Tina direction to right path.' Sumbul Fans Miffed With Tina Sumbul Fans Miffed With Tina One user tweeted, Tina set a fake narrative of #ShalinBhanot & #SumbulTouqeerKhan, Sumbul was begging & crying in front of Salman. KARMA hit Tina badly because of her habit of Character assassination & when #SalmanKhan exposed her, she is crying for fake Sympathy & Woman card.' 'Do you get deja vu....Tina (31) was confronted of things that she did only for 2-3 weeks but sumbul (19) was accused of things she didn't even do. And it was Tina who blamed most of it... and now when karma is hitting back she's in same position,' another fan wrote.

BIGG BOSS 16 WEEKEND KA VAAR: WHAT TO EXPECT

Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, who walked out of the show last week, shot for an episode for the WKV. They had a blast as they interacted with Salman Khan. TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor also appeared on the show, announcing her new film Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 along with Dibakar Banerjee.

What do you have to say about Salman schooling Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot on Weekend Ka Vaar? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.

DISCLAIMER: The particular article is a compilation of thoughts shared by social media users on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of Filmibeat.