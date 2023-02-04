Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Gets GRAND Welcome As She Returns Home, Sister Saniya Lifts Her In Arms - PICS
Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Sumbul Touqeer's journey in Salman Khan's reality show came to an on Saturday (February 4). Although she is no longer a part of the game, the actress has managed to earn a significant fan following after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. From being friends with Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to her tiffs with Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot, the TV diva grabbed several eyeballs when she was locked inside the BB 16 house.
SUMBUL TOUQEER RETURNS HOME AFTER ELIMINATION
As she returned home after her eviction, Sumbul Touqeer received a grand welcome from her father and sister. Her sister beamed with joy as she met the 19-year-old after three long months. Sumbul penned a heartfelt note on social media, expressing her emotions about receiving love and blessings from all the corners.
She posted a series of photos with her sister and father on her official Twitter and Instagram handles, giving us a glimpse of the celebrations. We cannot thank enough for blessing our feed with the cutest snaps from their reunion.
Sumbul Touqeer Reunites With Family
Sumbul Touqeer said that she was speechless while writing the note about her journey. She said that she went inside the BB 16 leaving her family behind but now, her family has grown larger, referring to her fans.
'Speechless... Writing this note of gratitude to all of my people has brought tears to my eyes. I went inside the house, leaving my family behind, but I am coming out and seeing that my family has grown larger,' she wrote.
Sumbul Touqeer's Sister Saniya Lifts Her
There is no love greater than the affection showered by family members. Sumbul's sister Saniya Touqeer lifted her in arms as she return to their Mumbai house after her elimination.
'It was a journey that I had never imagined, & it turned out to be the best experience ever. Without your help and the support of my friends & family, this adventure would not have been possible.I'll make sure to mention it and strive even harder to make you all proud,' Sumbul said.
Sumbul Touqeer's Message For Fans
'My Big boss journey ends here; but my actual journey will begin today. With your support and love, I am sure I will achieve beyond any trophies because your love isn't less than any victory for me. Thank U to every1 for their selfless support,' Sumbul wrote.
The Imlie actress thanked each and every member of her fandom, expressing her gratitude for their love and support.
Do you think Sumbul Touqeer deserved to be a part of the finale? Share your thoughts with us and drop a tweet @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates.
- When They Finally Ask...: Swiggy Shares Hilarious Meme On Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer. Fans REACT
- Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Lauds Sumbul Touqeer For Standing By Her Friends; Calls Archana ‘Inhuman’
- If She Gets Evicted...: EX Contestant Praises BB 16's Sumbul Touqeer As Mandali Says She's Playing Victim Card
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Trolls Sumbul Touqeer, Says Shiv Thakare, MC Stan Got Nominated Due To Her
- BB16: Tina Datta REACTS To Sumbul Touqeer’s Father’s Controversial Remark; Says ‘It Was Difficult To Ignore’
- Bas Jeetke Aana Trophy: Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie Co-star Calls Her 'Chipkali', Wants Her To Win Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul, MC Stan NOMINATED For Eviction? Viral Post Confuses Fans
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Dad REACTS As Her Dig At Priyanka Choudhary Gets Edited From Episode: Promo...
- EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie Co-star Anshu Srivastava Is Proud Of Her, Says 'Can't Deny...'
- Her Steps On Every...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Anil, Farah Compare Sumbul Touqeer To Deepika Padukone
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination| EX Contestant Slams Priyanka, Shiv & Others As They Fight: Sajid Ne Yeh Kaha Ankit...
- Naagin 7: Priyanka Choudhary Or Sumbul Touqeer? Fans Wonder Which Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Will Play Lead