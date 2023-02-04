Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Gets GRAND Welcome As She Returns Home, Sister Saniya Lifts Her In Arms - PICS

Sumbul Touqeer Reunites With Family

Sumbul Touqeer said that she was speechless while writing the note about her journey. She said that she went inside the BB 16 leaving her family behind but now, her family has grown larger, referring to her fans.

'Speechless... Writing this note of gratitude to all of my people has brought tears to my eyes. I went inside the house, leaving my family behind, but I am coming out and seeing that my family has grown larger,' she wrote.

Sumbul Touqeer's Sister Saniya Lifts Her

There is no love greater than the affection showered by family members. Sumbul's sister Saniya Touqeer lifted her in arms as she return to their Mumbai house after her elimination.

'It was a journey that I had never imagined, & it turned out to be the best experience ever. Without your help and the support of my friends & family, this adventure would not have been possible.I'll make sure to mention it and strive even harder to make you all proud,' Sumbul said.

Sumbul Touqeer's Message For Fans

'My Big boss journey ends here; but my actual journey will begin today. With your support and love, I am sure I will achieve beyond any trophies because your love isn't less than any victory for me. Thank U to every1 for their selfless support,' Sumbul wrote.

The Imlie actress thanked each and every member of her fandom, expressing her gratitude for their love and support.