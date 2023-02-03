Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer In Danger Zone; Here Are The 4 Milestones Achieved By Her Ahead Of Grand Finale
Bigg Boss 16 is just a week away from its grand finale and the audience can't wait to get the new winner of the popular reality show. So far, the contestant has got its top 7 contestants in Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. And while each contestant is putting an effort to make it to the finale as a finalist, the mandali is in the danger zone. After all, Shiv, Sumbul and MC Stan has been nominated for elimination and speculations are rife about who will be walking out of the house this weekend.
Amid this, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been making the headlines for her milestones during her journey on the show. To note, the Imlie actress has been the talk of the town since the beginning and has been lauded by audience and celebs for staying strong in the house despite all the ups and downs in her journey.
Youngest Contestant Of Bigg Boss 16
To note, Sumbul Touqeer has become the youngest contestant to participate in Bigg Boss. For the uninitiated, the minimum age for participating in the popular reality show happens to be 18. And Sumbul was 18 years old when she participated in Bigg Boss 16. She turned 19 on November 15 and her birthday was celebrated in the house.
Highest Paid Contestant of Bigg Boss 16
Interestingly, there are reports that Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who became a household name with her show Imlie, has been the highest paid contestant on the show. According to media reports, Sumbul has been charging Rs 12 lakhs per week for her stint on Bigg Boss 16.
Most Nominated Contestant Of Bigg Boss 16
On the other hand, Sumbul has also become the most nominated contestant of the season. Yes! So far, Sumbul has been nominated for 11 times on Bigg Boss 16. And while she has managed to escape the eliminations 10 times, it will be interesting to see if the 11th time proves to be lucky for her.
First Teenager To Stay In Bigg Boss House For So Long
Interestingly, Sumbul is not just the youngest contestant to participate in Bigg Boss but has also been the first teenager to stay in the BB house for so long. She has managed to survive for over 120 days so far.
