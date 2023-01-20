BB16: Arjun Bijlani Teases Fahmaan Khan With A Throwback Pic With Sumbul; Latter’s Reaction Win Hearts

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the most talked about and loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16 and there are no second thoughts about it. Be is her cuteness or her adorable gestures, everything about the Imlie actress makes the audience fall in love with her simplicity. Although Sumbul had her share of ups and down on the popular reality show, her massive fan following has been rooting for her. Amid this, her BFF Fahmaan Khan, who was also her co-star in Imlie, is also seen supporting Sumbul and ofter cheers for her on social media.

As Sumbul and Fahmaan have been the talk of the town for their cute chemistry, the Imlie duo is once again making the headlines. After all, Arjun Bijlani has shared a beautiful throwback pic of himself with Sumbul and Fahmaan. In the pic, Fahmaan was seen holding Sumbul close to him as they posed for the camera. Sharing the pic, Arjun wrote, "Haath dekh rahe ho bhaisaab ka kitne confidence main aur hak se khade hai .. #BB16 have a great day @fahmaankhan". Soon, Fahmaan replied to the pic with a quirky response and wrote, "Hahaha. Haq se balamwa. You have a great day too Mera Bhai".

This isn't all. As Fahmaan was seen rooting for Sumbul, he claimed to be proud of her as she became the first teenager Bigg Boss contestant to spend more than 100 days on the show. He wrote, "Ain't that a proud moment for us all #SumbulTouqeerKhan is the youngest contestant to survive this long in the #BigBoss house. Ab aur kya hi bolein? Fire hai tu fire @TouqeerSumbul.Jeet ke aana, aur nahi jeeti toh jaldi milenge".

Meanwhile, Sumbul is currently in the danger zone. The actress has been nominated for elimination this week along with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of the house this weekend.