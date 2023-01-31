Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Fan ‘Disappointed’ With Arjun Bijlani As He Calls Priyanka ‘Winner’, Check Actor’s Reply

Bigg Boss 16 Update: As the grand finale of Salman Khan's top-rated reality show is just a few days away now, former Bigg Boss contestants and TV celebrities are now rooting for their favourites on social media.

Gauahar Khan, Faisal Khan, and Kamya Punjabi among other celebs often tweet about Bigg Boss 16 contestants. TV star Arjun Bijlani too is among them. Taking to social media, Arjun stated that he has a feeling that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win the show.

He wrote, "Have a feeling Priyanka will win ... #BB16 .. not that the finalists are less deserving but X factor toh hai ... love to all .."

Take a look at his post below:

However, a fan of Sumbul Touqeer Khan is 'disappointed' with Arjun's tweet.

Keep watching this space for more updates!