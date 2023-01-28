Apni He Karni Ka Phal…: Father Of Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Is Proud Of How She Tackled Controversies
TV star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who rose to fame after playing the lead role in Star Plus' Imlie, is currently seen as a contestant in Colors TV's top-rated reality show - Bigg Boss 16. She entered the controversial Bigg Boss house in October last year and has been regularly making headlines since then.
Initially, viewers as well as her co-contestants questioned her bond with Shalin Bhanot. Interestingly, even host Salman Khan once stated that she's obsessed with the TV star. Her journey on the show has been a difficult one, however, Sumbul tackled everything strongly.
Currently, she is enjoying her time on the show and fans are liking her friendship with Shiv Thakare and the famous 'mandali'. One of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul is among the top 8 contestants and her fans want her to win the trophy now.
In a recent interview, her father talked about her journey in Bigg Boss and revealed that he's proud of her for tackling all the controversies strongly despite being the youngest contestant.
Sumbul’s Father On Her Bigg Boss 16 Journey
Talking about her journey to ETimes, he said, 'This is a very proud moment for all of us as she is the youngest contestant who has spent 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house. I feel she has become a big inspiration for all the teenagers. I call Sumbul's fans her family. It is all because of their unconditional love and support that Sumbul has come this far.'
Sumbul’s Father On Controversies
Talking about how his daughter handled controversies on the show, he added, 'I remember these two lines 'Apni he karni ka phal hai, neki aur ruswaiyaan apne he sang chalengi, apna he parchaiyan... What I like about the Bigg Boss house is that whatever wrong you have done it hits you back in the house itself. Karma hits you then and there. I've seen a lot of contestants going through it. I saw everyone pointing out Sumbul in the house every now and then. And then they all were seen stepping on each other's foot. If you are true to them, stand on your decision and you will see God is always supporting you.'
Sumbul’s Achievements In Bigg Boss 16
For the unversed, Sumbul owns a huge fan following and has been winning hearts with his stint on the show. She recently created history by becoming the youngest Bigg Boss contestant ever to stay for over 100 days on the controversial reality show.
Sumbul Makes It To Top 30 Under 30 list by Eastern Eye
Just three weeks before the grand finale, Sumbul achieved another feat by making it to the Top 30 Under 30 list by Eastern Eye. Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash are some of the other prominent names on the list.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Win Bigg Boss 16?
Despite being called out several times for being inactive, Sumbul has finally made a place for herself on the show. Now, it'll be interesting to see if she wins the show next month or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Turns Off Instagram Comments As Fans Slam Her For Calling Priyanka Choudhary 'Vamp'
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Calls Priyanka & THESE Contestants ‘Most Deserving’ Top 3, Says ‘I Can Feel It’
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Trend ‘Shame On Farah Khan’ & ‘Most Loved Contestant Priyanka’ As Host Calls Her Vamp
- Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Choudhary Gets Appreciation From Mika Singh: 'Aap Jis Field Me Jaoge...'
- At least Let Me Touch It, Upar Se Hi: Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Recalls Shocking Casting Couch Experience
- Her Steps On Every...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Anil, Farah Compare Sumbul Touqeer To Deepika Padukone
- Bigg Boss 16: Simi Garewal Wants To Steal THIS Thing from Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'She Is Looking...'.
- Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Fantastic Run, Farah Calls Priyanka ‘Vamp’ In Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Unhappy With Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'Dhoyegi Sare Bartan' Remark For Priyanka
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Targets Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'Inke Saath Jo Bhi Time...'
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Achieves Another FEAT Ahead Of Grand Finale - Deets Inside
- BB16: Shiv’s BB Marathi 2 Co-Contestant Defends Him After Priyanka Demeans Him; Says ‘He Is A Gentleman’