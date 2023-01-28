Apni He Karni Ka Phal…: Father Of Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Is Proud Of How She Tackled Controversies

Sumbul’s Father On Her Bigg Boss 16 Journey

Talking about her journey to ETimes, he said, 'This is a very proud moment for all of us as she is the youngest contestant who has spent 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house. I feel she has become a big inspiration for all the teenagers. I call Sumbul's fans her family. It is all because of their unconditional love and support that Sumbul has come this far.'

Sumbul’s Father On Controversies

Talking about how his daughter handled controversies on the show, he added, 'I remember these two lines 'Apni he karni ka phal hai, neki aur ruswaiyaan apne he sang chalengi, apna he parchaiyan... What I like about the Bigg Boss house is that whatever wrong you have done it hits you back in the house itself. Karma hits you then and there. I've seen a lot of contestants going through it. I saw everyone pointing out Sumbul in the house every now and then. And then they all were seen stepping on each other's foot. If you are true to them, stand on your decision and you will see God is always supporting you.'

Advertisement

Sumbul’s Achievements In Bigg Boss 16

For the unversed, Sumbul owns a huge fan following and has been winning hearts with his stint on the show. She recently created history by becoming the youngest Bigg Boss contestant ever to stay for over 100 days on the controversial reality show.

Sumbul Makes It To Top 30 Under 30 list by Eastern Eye

Just three weeks before the grand finale, Sumbul achieved another feat by making it to the Top 30 Under 30 list by Eastern Eye. Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash are some of the other prominent names on the list.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Win Bigg Boss 16?

Despite being called out several times for being inactive, Sumbul has finally made a place for herself on the show. Now, it'll be interesting to see if she wins the show next month or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!