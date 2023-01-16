Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer PUSHES Tina Datta During A Task; But There’s A Twist
Bigg Boss 16 never fails to surprise the audience. After three contestants bid adieu to the BB house this weekend - Sreejita De, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, the popular reality show will be witnessing a massive change in the game especially for the mandali. And now, the popular reality show will be witnessing another twist with an interesting nomination task. It will be an open elimination task wherein the contestants will be seen targeting each other in front of everyone which will speak volumes about their ongoing rivalry.
But much to everyone's surprise, Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be seen pushing Tina Datta during the nomination task. No the actress' didn't fight with each other. This happened during the task wherein the contestants had to push the nominated contestant in a swamp (daldal) of muddy water. As Sumbul nominated Tina for the task, she made sure to push Tina in the swamp. Explaining her reason to nominate Tina, the Imlie actress stated, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki show me shayad Tina ki involvement kam hoga, Shalin ke saath involvement bahut hai. Jab aankhein guroor me uunchi rehti hain wo neeche gir jaate hain". On the other hand, Soundarya Sharma also targeted Tina for her insecurity.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary, Tina and MC Stan were seen targeting Soundarya for the nomination. As the nomination task will be seen changing the equations in house, it is reported that Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have been nominated for elimination this week.
On a related note, Bigg Boss will also be introducing the Ticket To Finale tonight wherein the captain of the house will be given a chance to become the first finalist of the show if he/she manages to protect his/her captaincy. As of now, Nimrit has been announced as the captain of the house. It will be interesting to see if Nimrit will become the first captain of Bigg Boss 16.
- Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Here's When SURPRISE Mid-Week Eviction Will Take Place In Salman Khan's Show
- Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer Aka Imlie Bags THIS Spot In Top 10 Popular Fiction Characters Of 2022 List
- Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan's Eviction Brought Back Memories Of Bench Dec 31, Says EX Contestant. See Viral Tweet
- Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Reveals The Winner Of Salman Khan’s Show; Watch
- Bigg Boss 16: Not Karan Johar, THIS Popular Celeb To REPLACE Salman As Host Of Weekend Ka Vaar?
- Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Sumbul, Shalin, & 2 Other Contestants Nominated For Eviction This Week?
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Hits Back At Shiv Thakare's Fan On Twitter. Here's What Happened
- Bigg Boss 16: Not Ankit Gupta; Sajid Khan Meets THIS Former Contestant Post His Exit & It Will Make You Go Aww
- Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan & Abdu Rozik Earned Bigger Amount Than The Winner’s Prize Money In 3 Months?
- Naagin 7: Not Priyanka Or Sumbul, Fans Want THIS Ex Bigg Boss Winner To Play Naagin In Next Season
- Bigg Boss 16: ‘Pura Season B*tching Aur…’ Nimrit Trolled For Her ‘Inn Kutton Ki Waat Laga Denge’ Comment
- Entertainment News Updates: RRR Wins Critics Choice Awards, Bigg Boss 16 Introduces Ticket To Finale