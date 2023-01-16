Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer PUSHES Tina Datta During A Task; But There’s A Twist

Bigg Boss 16 never fails to surprise the audience. After three contestants bid adieu to the BB house this weekend - Sreejita De, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, the popular reality show will be witnessing a massive change in the game especially for the mandali. And now, the popular reality show will be witnessing another twist with an interesting nomination task. It will be an open elimination task wherein the contestants will be seen targeting each other in front of everyone which will speak volumes about their ongoing rivalry.

But much to everyone's surprise, Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be seen pushing Tina Datta during the nomination task. No the actress' didn't fight with each other. This happened during the task wherein the contestants had to push the nominated contestant in a swamp (daldal) of muddy water. As Sumbul nominated Tina for the task, she made sure to push Tina in the swamp. Explaining her reason to nominate Tina, the Imlie actress stated, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki show me shayad Tina ki involvement kam hoga, Shalin ke saath involvement bahut hai. Jab aankhein guroor me uunchi rehti hain wo neeche gir jaate hain". On the other hand, Soundarya Sharma also targeted Tina for her insecurity.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary, Tina and MC Stan were seen targeting Soundarya for the nomination. As the nomination task will be seen changing the equations in house, it is reported that Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have been nominated for elimination this week.

On a related note, Bigg Boss will also be introducing the Ticket To Finale tonight wherein the captain of the house will be given a chance to become the first finalist of the show if he/she manages to protect his/her captaincy. As of now, Nimrit has been announced as the captain of the house. It will be interesting to see if Nimrit will become the first captain of Bigg Boss 16.