Bigg Boss 16: Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan Taking A Voluntary Exit? Her Father Spills The Beans
Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The actress has won millions of hearts with her innocence on the show. And while her game has left everyone brimming with an opinion and the housemates continue to target her for being emotionally weak and being less active in the house, Sumbul has managed to stay strong and secure a place in the show. However, the Imlie actress made the headlines this morning after there were reports that she will be taking a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16. The media reports suggested that Sumbul will be walking out of the show owing to her father's ill health.
And now her father Touqeer Hassan Khan has finally spilled the beans about Sumbul's voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 and rubbished the news. Taking to Instagram, Pappa Touqeer shared a video message and emphasised that he is hale and hearty and that Sumbul is not taking a voluntary exit. In the video, Touqeer Khan said, "Aaj subah se mujhe lagataar message aa rahe hain call aa rahe hain aur mujhe pata chala ki ye news aa rahi hai ki meri tabiya bahut zyada kharab hai aur is wajah se Sumbul voluntary exit le rahi hai. To main aap sabko bata du ki ye news bilkul fake hai. Main bilkul perfect hu. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Aur ye mere khayal se thoda sa confusion create kiya ja raha hai aur aap kisi bhi tarah ki afwahon me mat fase aur aap logon ki duaaon se mai 100 saal aur jeeyunga". He also rooted for Sumbul and urged fans to vote for her.
Meanwhile, Sumbul has been making the headlines as Sumbul has been nominated for elimination this week. She has been nominated along with Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house this week.
