Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale: Fans Call Priyanka Choudhary 'Sherni' As She Gives Befitting Reply To Mandali

Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most sought after contestants in Bigg Boss 16 right now and has been on the news for her phenomenal gameplay Salman Khan's reality show. Love or hate but you cannot debate that she is hogging all the screen space in BB 16. In the latest episode of the show, the TV diva managed to win hearts once again with her head strong and fearless attitude.

As the show is inching closer to finale, the the game play is expected to get more intense by the day. While players like Priyanka are doing there absolute best to win the trophy and get into the finale, Bigg Boss 16's Mandali faced flak on social media for allegedly using 'groupism in the name of friendship to get advantage over other contestants'.

Guess what? Priyanka Choudhary received support on social media for locking horns with the mandali during the Ticket to Finale segment. BB 16 fans hailed as 'Sherni', saying that she 'burst their bubble with her dose of reality'.

In the latest episode, when the contestants were asked to state reasons to vote Nimrit Kaur out from keeping the ticket to finale, audience witnessed the Mandli's groupism in the worst form. They were seen attacking anyone who tried to even perform the task by the given rules. This angered Priyanka and one by one, the actress strongly gave it back to each one who tried to play unethically.

Once again, the actress won hearts and and the title of sherni for fearlessly standing up against injustice. The actress is being widely supported by neutral audience as well as several celebrities who already declared her as the public's winner.

