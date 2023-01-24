Priyanka Choudhary Dhamaal Baaki Sab...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Nimrit, Shiv Thakare & MC Stan Target Her
Bigg Boss 16 update: Just when we thought that the drama in Salman Khan's show is over, the housemates proved us wrong. They engaged in a heated argument during the Ticket to Finale segment and nominations, setting several tongues wagging. It was Priyanka Choudhary versus the 'Mandali' (Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia).
The makers teased us by sharing a clip from the upcoming episode, hinting that it will be full of fights and drama. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 16 expressed their displeasure after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare targeted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and ganged up against her.
While netizens are surprised over Shiv Thakare and MC Stan not playing for themselves and supporting Nimrit, Priyanka Choudhary's fans have shared their concern over the way the duo slammed her when she pointed out the rules that were broken during Nimrit's captaincy.
On a related note, Bigg Boss has announced that only three weeks are remaining for the grand finale and the housemates must leave no stone unturned to secure a spot as a finalist.
Are Shiv Thakare and MC Stan wrong in supporting Nimrit and not playing for themselves in Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us by dropping a tweet @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
