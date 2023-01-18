Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Shiv Says Priyanka Choudhary Is 'Strong Personality' After Calling Her Game Zero

Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale: Things are going to change inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as the makers have brought a new twist. Just when we thought that the drama in Salman Khan's show is over, Archana Gautam locked horns with Shiv Thakare over a jalebi. This is just the tip of the iceberg as the equations will change and new groups will be formed.

BIGG BOSS 16 TICKET TO FINALE BEGINS

As Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the next captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house, the other contestants including Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary have ganged up against her. They are trying to plot against her as the makers have made it clear that the captain will be the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16. If Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fails to retain her captaincy, she will lose the opportunity to secure a spot in the grand finale.

Amid the competition, Shiv Thakare praised Priyanka Choudhary in front of the housemates. However, fans had mixed thoughts about the same. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session to know fans opinion.

What Shiv Thakare Said About Priyanka Choudhary? The official Twitter handle of Colors channel released a new promo where Shiv Thakare called Priyanka Choudhary a 'strong personality'. He praised MC Stan, saying that he is a 'natural personality', further stating that Priyanka is also a 'strong player'. His remark came a day after he said that the Udaariyaan actress' game has turned 'zero' after Ankit Gupta got eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. The promo has created ripples on the internet as Shiv appreciated Priyanka openly, specially a day after he commented on her game plan post Ankit Gupta's eviction. Bigg Boss 16 FANS REACT To Shiv's Remark About Priyanka Bigg Boss 16 FANS REACT To Shiv's Remark About Priyanka Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare are considered one of the probable winners of Bigg Boss 16 and hence, their remarks make a lot of noise on social media. Fans took to Twitter to express their views about Shiv's comment on Priyanka. As expected, his remark generated a mixed response as he had called her game plan 'weak' after Ankit's exit. 'Kal tak toh Shiv ke liye Pri zero thi aaj achanak strong ho gayi. Dogla insaan,' one user tweeted. One fan wrote, 'My best boy #ShivThakare setting all the narratives on fire' while another said, Shiv iss captaincy mein 2 name mein se nimrit ka name le naki sumbul ka issliye hi shiv ko sumbul k saath na dene k liye usko confession room mein bulaya tha kal. Parr Shiv khel gaya Sumbul nhi toh pcc parr nimmo nhi. What a brilliant move Shiv.' 'Double standard shiv ek trf kehta h ki priyanka ka game zero h aur dusri trf strong ho gyi wahh bhai,' another fan tweeted. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Both Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare are saved from this week's nomination. The four contestants, who have been nominated for eviction, are Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. It remains to be seen who will get evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

On a related note, Shiv Thakare created a new record when he became the first Bigg Boss contestant to earn captaincy four times in the show. Before him, Surbhi Rana had emerged as the captain five times in Bigg Boss 12, which was won by Dipika Kakar aka Simar from Sasural Simar Ka.

What do you have to say about Shiv Thakare's comment about Priyanka Choudhary? Do share your thoughts with by tweeting @Filmibeat.

