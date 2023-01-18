Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale | Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Taunts Priyanka Choudhary Using Ankit's Name: She Was...

Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale: The race for the finale has commenced in Salman Khan's reality show. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to secure a spot in the grand finale and earn captaincy by winning the new tasks in Bigg Boss 16. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is the current captain of BB 16 house, will have to safeguard her captaincy if she wishes to become the first finalist of the show.

Guess what? The Choti Sarrdaarni actress targeted Priyanka Choudhary during the task when the latter took her name and said that she was playing at the backfoot, behind the mandali.

On a related note, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be conducted on February 12, 2023. The makers have extended the show for four weeks on popular demand. Speculations are rife that Salman Khan will return to the show for the finale episode but won't shoot for the remaining weeks. Farah Khan might step into his shoes for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Colors channel and the production house have not officially announced the same on social media or any other platform.

