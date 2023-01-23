Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta EXITS The Show Mid-Week? Here's The Truth

Bigg Boss 16 recently witnessed a massive twist after Soundarya Sharma was eliminated on the basis of audience votes. Her elimination left many people surprised and has also left everyone brimming with an opinion. And while a new week has begun on the popular reality show, the BB house is set to witness another dhamaka as another contestant will be bidding adieu to the show mid-week. We are talking about Tina Datta who is likely to walk out of the show now.

As per the promo, Tina was seen packing her bags and even stated that her luck didn't favour her in the game. Needless to say, her sudden exit came as a shock to everyone and left everyone wondering about the reason behind her sudden exit. To note, Tina will be leaving the house due to a medical emergency. The Uttaran actress has a dental problem which, as per Tina, requires a three day procedure. As a result, Tina will be walking out of the house and apparently she isn't willing to return. Her sudden exit left Priyanka Choudhary in shock and heartbroken and she was seen bidding an emotional farewell to her BFF.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 16 promo featuring Tina Datta's exit:

But there is a twist. Yes! Tina is still in the game. As Tina dropped hints of her exit and even told Priyanka about it, she returned after a checkup from the doctor. A doctor was seen examining Tina's teeth following which returned and gave the warmest hug to her BFF Priyanka. To note, Tina Datta has been the talk of the town of late for her frequently changing equation with Shalin Bhanot. While the duo was recently accused of faking their love affair, they have now turned into new rivals and were seen washing each other's dirty linen on the national television.

This isn't all. Tina and Shalin will also be seen locking horns during the nomination task as they will be seen nominating each other for elimination this week.