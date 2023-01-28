Vo Superstitious Takiya Rakh Dete Taki Evict Hojaye: Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta's Allegation Against MC Stan

Tina Datta Interview: Bigg Boss 16 witnessed another eviction during the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode and it left the viewers surprised. While fans believed that the makers won't eliminate any contestant this week, Tina Datta got evicted from the show on Saturday (January 28). Despite being a popular face in the TV industry, the Uttaran actress couldn't emerge as a finalist of Bigg Boss 16.

After getting evicted from BB 16, Tina Datta exclusively talked to Filmibeat and shared interesting details about her journey in the show. Can you guess what she said about her 'good friend' MC Stan? The Bengali beauty said that she was surprised to know that the rapper said so many things behind her back.

BIGG BOSS 16: WHAT TINA DATTA SAID ABOUT MC STAN?

Tina Datta claimed that MC Stan had a 'superstitious pillow' that he used to put on the bed of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants, so that they get evicted from the show. She made allegations against the rapper, saying that she was shocked when he saw her putting a pillow on her bed.

Advertisement

"Unhone mere muh pe kabhi nahi bola. Maine genuinely dil se dosti ki thi unke saath. I don't know agar unke group me kisi ne brain wash kiya. Maine confession room me unka saath diya, uske liye camera pe Buba ka t-shirt manga hai. Aaj mujhe pata chala ki vo koi superstitious takiya hota hai, jo har contestant ke bed ke neeche rakh dete hai taki evict hojaye," Tina Datta said.

The Daayan actress said that she 'protected' MC Stan when he was about to be thrown out of the BB 16 house for physical violence. She added that she is hurt by MC Stan nominating her but by his gesture of keeping the pillow under her bed.

"I mean vo mindset hi itna ganda hai. Koi kaise kar sakta hai? Maine zindagi mein apne dushman ke liye bhi nahi kar sakti. Chalo tumne mujhe nominate kiya, uss baat ka gham nahi. Jab mujhe dikha ki usne bed ke neeche pillow, I was like 'How'?," the actress quipped.

BIGG BOSS 16: TINA DATTA ON HER JOURNEY

Tina Datta also revealed the she suffered ankle injury twice in the show, claiming that she had to face trauma during her stint in the show. She expressed her desire to maintain her friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam after the show ends.

Will you miss Tina Dutta in Bigg Boss 16? Did she deserve to become a finalist? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

Watch this space for more updates.