Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's OLD PIC Of Partying With Shalin's EX-Wife Resurfaces Amid Their 'Fake' Romance

When Salman asks about their current status, Tina says they're just friends and can't be more than that. This irks Salman who then questions her closeness with Shalin during MS Stan's concert. However, both of them have no concrete answer.

Amid all this, an old picture of Tina partying with Shalin's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur has resurfaced on social media. Yes, you read that right!

A Reddit user recently posted the photo in which Tina and Dalljiet are all smiles while posing together at the party. Also, Sreejita De and Tejasswi Prakash are posing along with them.

Take a look at the photo here:

Reacting to it, a Reddit user wrote, "So she is probably showing up to Shalin's Ex"

Another user commented, "Shalin's worst nightmare."

A third comment read, "BB multiverse of madness."

Here are the reactions: