BB16: Tina Datta REACTS To Sumbul Touqeer’s Father’s Controversial Remark; Says ‘It Was Difficult To Ignore’

Bigg Boss 16 witnesses one of the most nasty tiffs between Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. It was reported that Shalin and Tina had claimed that Sumbul was obsessing over the Do Hanso Ka Jodaa. Things worsened after Sumbul's father Touqeer Hassan called the Imlie actress and made some strong remarks against Tina and Shalin. This resulted in fierce arguments between the trio and even left everyone brimming with an opinion. And now, since Tina is out of Bigg Boss 16, she has finally addressed the issue.

Talking about the same, Tina told ETimes, "It had become very difficult to ignore whatever Sumbul's father said about me. It was not easy to ignore the things he said. The things that I mentioned about Sumbul were the things I observed about her in the Bigg Boss house through her actions. I just commented what I saw and felt and I don't think I was wrong. This show is such that you have to share your opinions and can't do anything else. You have the full right to keep your opinions across. I think whatever happened was in Sumbul's favour because the Sumbul we see now is very different from the previous one".

Furthermore, Tina also lauded Sumbul and stated that she has made it so far on her own merit. She stated, "Sumbul now is a different person altogether. She is a beautiful person and she is openly voicing her opinions and it has benefited her in the long run. Shalin was portraying as if Sumbul was inside the show on his mercy. He was dominating, manipulating her and we have all seen how he would tell her that she is standing in the show because of her. Sumbul has reached so far in the show on her own merit, she is Sumbul because of her own achievements".

As of now Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness and interesting round of nomination wherein in Shiv Thakare, Sumbul and MC Stan have reportedly been nominated for elimination. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Bigg Boss 16 this weekend.