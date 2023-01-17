Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Makes An Ugly Remark About Shalin Bhanot; Says ‘Tumne Toh Apni Biwi…..’

As Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards its grand finale, the equations in the house are changing frequently. Remember how Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot made the headlines with their mushy romance in the house? Well, the situation has changed entirely post the family week following which Tina and Shalin have been keeping a safe distance. But as per the recent buzz, the rumoured lovebirds will be seen turning into arch rivals soon. Reportedly, Shalin and Tina will be seen getting into a heated argument following which the Uttaran actress will drag the former's ex-wife in the conversation.

This will happen after Tina and Priyanka Choudhary will get upset with Shalin for favouring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia during the captaincy. The two actresses will be disappointed with the Naagin star for ditching their plan to overturn Nimrit's captaincy following which Tina will call out Shalin for his double standards. To this, Shalin replied saying, "Pure Hindustan ko dikhayi deta hai kaun dogla hai. Aapse ek ladka khatam hota hai toh aap dusre ladke ko chipakne jaate ho". Soon Tina lost her calm and took a jibe at Shalin saying, "Tum bolte ho tum ladki ki izzat karte ho, Tumne toh apne biwi ka bhi dignity nahi rakha hai".

For the uninitiated, Shalin was earlier married to Dalljiet Kaur and the two parted ways in 2015 on an ugly note. While a lot has been said about Shalin and Dalljiet's married life, the actress has moved on with her life while Shalin refrains from talking about it now. However, with Tina dragging Dalljiet's name in the conversation, her equation with Shalin is definitely going to take a new turn.

On a related note, Tina and Shalin have been making the headlines of late as they are in the danger zone this week. To note, Tina and Shalin have been nominated for elimination along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma. Who do you think will walk out of the house this week?

