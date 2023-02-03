Sidharth Shukla Ki Yaad...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Compare Shiv Thakare To BB 13 Winner After Torture Task

Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: The viewers of Salman Khan's reality show were glued to their television screens as they waited with bated breath to know which team will win the recent task in the BB 16 house. Team Mandali locked horns with team non-Mandali in the torture task where they had to remove one member from the podium using different methods.

BIGG BOSS 16 FANS PRAISE SHIV THAKARE

While fans expected Bigg Boss to announce a winner, he ended up stating that the task was tied as team B took things a notch higher by using haldi and detergent. The task was ended 15 minutes before the scheduled time, and as a result the winning amount was not increased to Rs 50 lakh. The Bigg Boss 16 winner will only get Rs 21 lakh 80 thousand as cash prize.

Amid the discussion over the task, Bigg Boss 16 fans praised Shiv Thakare, lauding him for playing the game well. A few netizens even compared him with Sidharth Shukla, who also aced the tasks in Bigg Boss 13.

BIGG BOSS 16 WEEKEND KA VAAR DETAILS

Karan Johar has replaced Salman Khan as the host for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor will return as a host on the finale episode on Bigg Boss 16. The grand finale will air on February 12, 2023.

Talking about tonight's episode, Karan Johar grilled Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam for their actions. While KJo questioned Shiv for not confronting Sumbul Touqeer despite facing troubles in their friendship, he slammed Archana for crossing the line during the torture task.

Shalin Bhanot also accused Shiv Thakare of being a bully in front of Karan, following which the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner expressed his displeasure with him and called him a 'fake person'. He pointed out how Shalin changed his behaviour within a few minutes, depending on the situation in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

