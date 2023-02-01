Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: Priyanka Choudhary Tells Shiv Thakare 'Nahi Chodugi Tujhe' As He Targets Her Ear

Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: The makers of the show have finally introduced one of the most grueling tasks in Bigg Boss history- the torture task, where the contestants leave no stone unturned to distract the opponents by using different tactics. From splashing water on face to putting ice on the neck, we have seen the BB housemates use several methods to make their rivals leave the podium.

BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY WARNS SHIV THAKARE

Adding a new twist in tale, Bigg Boss announced that the Bigg Boss 16 contestants would get an opportunity to increase their prize money to Rs 50 lakh. He stated that team Mandali would lock horns with team Priyanka Choudhary comprising of herself, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

As expected, the task turned out to be quite interesting as none of the housemates gave up easily. Despite facing issues, the contestants continued to put their best foot forward.

Advertisement

Guess what? Priyanka Choudhary stole all the limelight in the new promo that is going viral on social media. The Udaariyaan actress warned Shiv Thakare that she would not spare him if he continued to target her ear during the task.

BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY SAVED FROM NOMINATIONS

Unlike last week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has not been nominated for eviction as her team won the task where they had to press the buzzer in nine minutes. The actress took 12 minutes and 34 seconds in pressing the buzzer; however, it was Shalin Bhanot, who played a crucial roles in her team's victory.

Are you excited for the Torture task in Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates.