Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: Priyanka Choudhary Tells Shiv Thakare 'Nahi Chodugi Tujhe' As He Targets Her Ear
Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: The makers of the show have finally introduced one of the most grueling tasks in Bigg Boss history- the torture task, where the contestants leave no stone unturned to distract the opponents by using different tactics. From splashing water on face to putting ice on the neck, we have seen the BB housemates use several methods to make their rivals leave the podium.
BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY WARNS SHIV THAKARE
Adding a new twist in tale, Bigg Boss announced that the Bigg Boss 16 contestants would get an opportunity to increase their prize money to Rs 50 lakh. He stated that team Mandali would lock horns with team Priyanka Choudhary comprising of herself, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.
As expected, the task turned out to be quite interesting as none of the housemates gave up easily. Despite facing issues, the contestants continued to put their best foot forward.
Guess what? Priyanka Choudhary stole all the limelight in the new promo that is going viral on social media. The Udaariyaan actress warned Shiv Thakare that she would not spare him if he continued to target her ear during the task.
BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY SAVED FROM NOMINATIONS
Unlike last week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has not been nominated for eviction as her team won the task where they had to press the buzzer in nine minutes. The actress took 12 minutes and 34 seconds in pressing the buzzer; however, it was Shalin Bhanot, who played a crucial roles in her team's victory.
Are you excited for the Torture task in Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Shiv Thakare BEATS Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan To Become Best Performer- See TIME
- Ankit Gupta Reveals Whom He Sees As Bigg Boss 16 Winner If Priyanka Choudhary Doesn’t Win: There's No Final...
- BB16: Ex-Contestant Hails Priyanka Choudhary’s Performance During TTFW Task; Wonders What Did Sumbul Do
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Has The Sweetest Nickname For Priyanka Choudhary And It Will Make You Go Aww
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul, MC Stan NOMINATED For Eviction? Viral Post Confuses Fans
- Bigg Boss 16 | Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reveals How Her Rivalry With Priyanka Choudhary Started: Never Tried...
- Bigg Boss 16: 4 Reasons Why Priyanka Choudhary Can Win The Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Ex-BB Winner Roots For Priyanka Choudhary; Says ‘She Looks Very Strong’
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Is Out Of Ticket To Finale Week Race? Watch
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Dad REACTS As Her Dig At Priyanka Choudhary Gets Edited From Episode: Promo...
- Tina Datta Declares Priyanka Choudhary As Bigg Boss 16 Winner, Says 'Shuruaat Se Akeli...'
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Reveals Who Would He Pair Priyanka Choudhary With & His Answer Is……