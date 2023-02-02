Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Suffers Trouble In Eyes Post Torture Task; Archana, Priyanka Choudhary Injured
Bigg Boss 16, which has been one of the most talked about reality shows, is now in its last leg and the show witnessed one of the most aggressive tasks of the season. We are talking about the torture task which was a face off between mandali (Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali and MC Stan) and non mandali (Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary). Both the teams were supposed to torture each other to get the prize money and the torture certainly knew no bounds. And now, post the task Shiv Thakare has developed an issue in his eyes.
Shiv Thakare Suffers Eye Infection
Shiv was seen having troubles opening his eyes and his eyes had even turned red post the task. This happened after Archana Gautam was seen throwing haldi in the mandali's eyes during the task followed by Shalin and Priyanka splashing buckets of water at them. As Shiv has been struggling with his eye infection, the mandali is heartbroken with his condition.
Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary’s Face Swollen After Torture Task
On the other hand, Archana and Priyanka, who were tortured earlier by the mandali, also had swollen face post the task. The ladies were seen with a ointment on their face to heal the injuries. To note, both the teams failed to get the prize money back as well despite all the torture.
As per the promo, host Karan Johar is quite upset with Archana Gautam for taking out her personal vengeance during the task following which Shiv suffered an issue in his eyes. Although Archana tried defending herself, Karan wasn't pleased with her behaviour and slammed him.
Shiv Thakare Is In Danger Zone
Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare is currently in the danger zone. He has been nominated for elimination along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of the house ahead of the grand finale.
