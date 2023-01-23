Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day: Gauahar Unhappy With Priyanka-Shiv, Rajiv Adatia's DIG At Tina-Shalin & More
Bigg Boss 16 Tweets of the Day: Hey folks! We are back with yet another special segment where we will inform you about the viral tweets of the day that deserve your attention. Just like the mango people (aam aadmi), the celebrities are also hooked on to their television sets, courtesy of the drama-packed episodes in Bigg Boss 16.
From Gauahar Khan sharing her views on Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare to Kamya Panjabi expressing her displeasure over Soundarya Sharma's elimination, here are the latest tweets that you cannot miss.
Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session to know what your favourite celebrities tweeted about Bigg Boss 16.
BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE
Bigg Boss 16 will end with a blockbuster finale on grand finale on February 12, 2023 on Colors channel. The makers have planned several exciting things ahead of the finale episode as they want the show to culminate with a bang.
Salman Khan is rumoured to be not hosting the show for the next two weeks. Farah Khan and Karan Johar are expected to host BB 16 for one week each; however, there's no official confirmation from the channel or production house's side.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
