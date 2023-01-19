Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day: Kamya Questions Priyanka Choudhary, Rajiv's Dig At Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16 has managed to capture the attention of the viewers with its drama-packed episodes. While many reality shows have failed to strike a chord with the fans, Salman Khan's show is rocking the TRP charts. Just like the mango people (aam aadmi), even the celebrities are hooked on their television sets.

From Kamya Panjabi to Rajiv Adatia, several celebs have expressed their views after watching the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16. As we all know, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot hogged all the screen space in yesterday's episode and hence, the majority of the discussion revolved around them.

BIGG BOSS 16; PRIYANKA, TINA AND SHALIN RULE THE ROOST

Yesterday's episode belonged to Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot as they managed to create ripples with their actions. Be it their fight or their ability to put forward their opinion, viewers loved every bit of the drama. Priyanka Choudhary also received praise from all the corners for stopping Tina Datta when she mentioned Shalin Bhanot's former wife Dalljiet Kaur in their fight. She also offered water to Shalin to calm him down, trying to explain that he was wrong in saying demeaning words to Tina Datta.

