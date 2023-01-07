Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day! Shekhar Suman, Gauahar Khan & Other Posts That Deserve Your Attention

Bigg Boss 16 tweets of the day: Hey folks! It's a bright new Saturday and fans have already started sharing their views about Salman Khan's reality show on social media. While all eyes are on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, TV buffs and celebrities have shared interesting posts related to Bigg Boss 16 on Twitter.

On Saturday (January 7), the celebrities expressed their views about Bigg Boss 16, grabbing eyeballs with their posts. From Gauahar Khan's tweet about Salman Khan to Shekhar Suman's post about 'janta', the stars have hogged all the limelight with their social media game.

Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session here.

Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Gives Standing Ovation To Salman Khan Gauahar Khan seemed to be mighty impressed with Salman Khan as she praised the Bollywood superstar for taking a stand against Archana Gautam and MC Stan, who engaged in a bitter war of words. 'Salman khan was a rock star on today's episode! Three cheers ! Standing ovation!!! #BB16 oh my god !!!!!! Amazing,' the Bigg Boss 7 winner wrote on the micro-blogging site. Shekhar Suman's Cryptic Tweet Related To Bigg Boss 16 Shekhar Suman's Cryptic Tweet Related To Bigg Boss 16 Shekhar Suman posted a cryptic note, leaving the fans confused on social media. The Big Bulletin host said that the4 audience is smarter than all the contestants as they know the game plan of the Bigg Boss 16 housemates. 'Junta is much smarter than all of them put together. They know that all of them will eventually play Brutus to each other and fall like nine pins...except one,the most honest heart the winner,' Shekhar Suman's post read. Advertisement Rajiv Adatia Tweets On Parents Of Bigg Boss 16 Contestants From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father to Tina Datta's mother, the parents of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants started taking potshots at others while supporting their children. Many viewers expressed their displeasure with the same on social media. 'It really is uncomfortable when I see the parents all on WKV discussing and arguing with each other! Rather send them in to see there kids! Poor things have been through so much! They don't need to go through this. I always get so uncomfortable watching it,' Rajiv Adatia wrote. He said that it was uncomfortable to see the parents arguing with each other in the promo that was released before the telecast of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

What do you have to say about Bigg Boss 16 tweets of the day? Which tweet you liked the most? We are waiting to hear your opinion about the same. Drop a tweet @Filmibeat and follow us on Instagram.

Stay tuned for more updates.