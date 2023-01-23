Bigg Boss 16: After Nimrit, Ekta Kapoor Signs THIS Contestant For A TV Show & It’s Not Naagin
Bigg Boss 16 Update: The sixteenth season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show has turned out to be a huge success. The show premiered on Colors TV in October last year and has been the highest-rated non-fiction show since the beginning.
Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been grabbing meaty projects even before their exit from Salman Khan's controversial reality show. Recently, Ekta Kapoor signed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Now, the latest buzz suggests that she has roped in another BB16 contestant but for a TV show.
Well, we're talking about Shalin Bhanot. Yes, you read that right! Throughout the season, Shalin Bhanot has made noise for his acting, he did bring a little bit of drama to the show, being one of the biggest entertainers on the show right now, it was imminent, he bags a lucrative acting offer.
According to a Tellychakkar report, Shalin Bhanot has been roped in for an upcoming TV show with Balaji Telefilms to be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.
If you recall, Ekta Kapoor had hinted Shalin that after he exits the Bigg Boss house, he would receive a call from Balaji Telefilms. If reports are to be believed, Shalin would play the main lead in the serial, which would be a love story.
However, an official announcement is still awaited.
For the unversed, Shalin did a cameo role in Ekta Kapoor's Colors show Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and he was seen opposite Sayantani Ghosh. So, it is going to be a reunion of sorts between Shalin and the production house.
Keep watching this space for more updates!
