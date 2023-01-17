Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu & Sajid, Another Mandali Member May QUIT The Show? Here’s What We Know
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has now reached its last stage with only four weeks left for the much-awaited grand finale scheduled to take place on February 12. Currently, a total of nine contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss house and makers are trying their level best to make the show more entertaining.
While everyone is excited about the Bigg Boss 16 finale, Colors TV's hit reality show witnessed the shocking exits of three contestants last week. Sreejita De, Abdu Rozik, and Sajid Khan bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
Now, the latest buzz suggests that another mandali member might quit the show soon. Well, we're talking about Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Yes, you read that right!
Keep watching this space for more updates!
