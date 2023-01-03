Bigg Boss 16: After Shiv Thakare, THIS Mandali Member Becomes New Captain? Deets Inside
Bigg Boss 16 update: Salman Khan's reality show has become more interesting in the past few days. Just when we thought that the drama in Bigg Boss 16 is over, the contestants locked horns with each other once again. While things have changed in the BB 16 house, the race for captaincy continues to be a hot discussion among the contestants.
As per the latest buzz, Bigg Boss 16 house has got a new captain after Shiv Thakare. There's a big twist in tale as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary once again failed to claim captaincy despite her best efforts.
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare's Captaincy Term Ends
Shiv Thakare created history as he became the captain for the record third time in Bigg Boss 16 house. His captaincy was full of ups and downs as Shalin Bhanot engaged into a major fight with Archana Gautam over ration last week. Vikas Manaktala was also involved in a heated argument with Archana Gautam after she dragged his wife and took a dig saying that he cannot be a father.
Who's The New Captain Of Bigg Boss 16 House?
As per the live feed on VOOT Select, we have a new captain. Guess what? The captain is also from the Mandali gang, which consists of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.
Abdu Rozik has become the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16, as per reports. He was seen living in the captain room in the show in the live feed, which is available 24X7 on the leading OTT platform.
Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants This Week
While Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik are saved from nomination this week, their friends Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are in the danger zone. They have been nominated along with five more contestants including Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.
Last week, Vikas Manaktala was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house. It remains to be seen which celebrity will bid adieu to the reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Gossip mills suggest that Abdu Rozik might make an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house once again this month. It is being said that he has to fulfil some professional commitments and hence, might leave the show for the second time. His team has not issued any official statement about the same.
Are you excited to see Abdu Rozik as the new captain of Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.
