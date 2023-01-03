Bigg Boss 16: After Shiv Thakare, THIS Mandali Member Becomes New Captain? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare's Captaincy Term Ends

Shiv Thakare created history as he became the captain for the record third time in Bigg Boss 16 house. His captaincy was full of ups and downs as Shalin Bhanot engaged into a major fight with Archana Gautam over ration last week. Vikas Manaktala was also involved in a heated argument with Archana Gautam after she dragged his wife and took a dig saying that he cannot be a father.

Who's The New Captain Of Bigg Boss 16 House?

As per the live feed on VOOT Select, we have a new captain. Guess what? The captain is also from the Mandali gang, which consists of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Abdu Rozik has become the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16, as per reports. He was seen living in the captain room in the show in the live feed, which is available 24X7 on the leading OTT platform.

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants This Week

While Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik are saved from nomination this week, their friends Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are in the danger zone. They have been nominated along with five more contestants including Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

Last week, Vikas Manaktala was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house. It remains to be seen which celebrity will bid adieu to the reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.