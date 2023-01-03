Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shares Cutest Video With Priyanka As He Reacts To 'Audience Wants Priyankit' Trend
Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyankit fans, we are sure you jump with joy after watching Ankit Gupta's latest video that he shared on social media. On Tuesday (January 3), the Udaariyaan actor expressed his gratitude towards the fans, who trended 'Audience Wants Priyankit' with over 100k tweets on Twitter. Amazing, isn't it?
Ankit Gupta, who has been hogging all the attention since his eviction from Salman Khan's reality show, blessed our Instagram feed with the cutest video ever. We cannot help but thank him enough for sharing the clip on social media.
Netizens have been demanding Ankit Gupta's re-entry as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 16 ever since he was eliminated from the show. They have alleged that his elimination was 'unfair' as the housemates voted him out. As the voting lines were closed, the fans expressed their displeasure with the way the makers evicted the TV heartthrob.
From sharing tweets to running a social media campaign to bring him back, fans have worked round the clock to ensure that Ankit Gupta returns as a wildcard. They trended 'Audience wants Priyankit' with over 100k tweets, showcasing their love for the two celebs.
The Balika Vadhu expressed his gratitude towards in his own style by sharing the cutest video featuring moments from Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary can be seen gushing over her Udaariyaan co-star in the video that is going viral on the internet.
'To everyone who's been around from the #Fatejo days to the #Priyankit era, this video is for you,' the caption for the post read.
Ankit Gupta Bags New Show After Bigg Boss 16
While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a still a part of the game, Ankit Gupta has somehow dropped hints that he is not coming back to the Bigg Boss 16 house. The TV heartthrob has bagged his new show, which will produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Kaur.
The upcoming show titled Junooniyatt, which also stars Gautam Vig and Neha Ran, has already gone on the floors. It is expected to go on air in the first week of February 2023.
Ankit Gupta had earlier with Ravi and Sargun in Udaariyaan, which also starred Priyanka Choudhary. The show emerged as a the sleeper hit of 2021, garnering amazing TRPs at 7pm slot.
What do you have to say about Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's cute video? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates.
