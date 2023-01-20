Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Asks Sumbul Touqeer To Improve Relationship With Mom, Here's How She REACTED - WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 update: Sumbul Touqeer has been hogging all the limelight ever since she entered Salman Khan's hit reality show. While other contestants are usually seen shouting and fighting with each other, the Imlie actress has kept herself calm and composed. It won't be wrong to say that she won several hearts with her dignified behaviour.

From Akshara Singh to Amaal Malik, several celebrities have extended support to their favourite Imlie on social media. On Friday (January 20), the makers released a new promo where astrologer Saurish Sharma was seen discussing about Sumbul Touqeer's future.

What Saurish Sharma Said About Sumbul Touqeer's Mom? Saurish Sharma, who is an astrologer, said that Sumbul Touqeer has 'internal conflicts' with her mother and she needs to resolve the differences. He told her to improve the relationship with her mother, whom she has not mentioned in Bigg Boss 16 house. 'Sumbul aapko emotional support ki jarurat hai, ghar mein hi nahi bahar ki duniya mein bhi aap aise hi hai. Aapko khud ke emotional support banne ki jarurat hai,' Saurish told Sumbul Touqeer. 'Maa ke saath aapke internal conflicts dikh rahe hai, unko saath rishta acha karna padega,' he further told her. Sumbul Touqeer's Reaction When Astrologer Mention Her Mother's Name Sumbul Touqeer's Reaction When Astrologer Mention Her Mother's Name In the promo, it can be seen that Sumbul was taken aback when the astrologer mentioned her mother's name. She seemed a little surprised but later smiled, listening attentively to what Saurish Sharma told her. Fans were not pleased with Sumbul's personal life getting discussed on national television. Reacting to the promo, one user wrote, 'It's all good but can you please be mindful of someone's personal emotions please. It is not right to bring Sumbul's personal life in your games.' Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Sumbul Touqeer is in the danger zone this week as she has been nominated along with three four contestants. Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are also nominated for eviction. One of them will leave the Bigg Boss 16 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

On a related note, Sumbul Touqeer recently became the youngest and first teenager to survive 100 days in Bigg Boss house without getting eliminated. She added her feather on her cap when her character Imlie secured a spot in the list of Ormax's Top 10 fiction characters of Hindi television of 2022.

