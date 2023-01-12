Bigg Boss 16| Bharti Singh's Special Message For Priyanka Choudhary Has Ankit Gupta Connection: Hum Punjabi...
Bigg Boss 16 update: After an emotional reunion of the family members with the BB 16 contestants, the makers have planned a special surprise for them during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Guess what? Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have already entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to interact with the housemates and tickle their funny bone with hilarious acts and comedy.
Bharti Singh even shared a special message for Priyanka Choudhary while talking to her on the show. Her message had an Ankit Gupta connection to it.
Before we tell you, what Bharti Singh told Priyanka Choudhary during the Weekend Ka Vaar, we have to inform you that other special guests including a veteran journalist and Ekta Kapoor have also shot for the episode in Film City, Mumbai.
On a related note, Priyanka Choudhary's brother entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as a special guest during the Family Week. The 22-year-old motivated her elder sister, asking her to stay strong and play the game in the same spirit.
Are you excited for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
