Bigg Boss 16: Not One, 2 Popular Celebs To Replace Salman Khan As Host Till Grand Finale?

Bigg Boss 16: Originally supposed to end in January, the sixteenth season of Colors TV's controversial reality series got extended by four weeks and its grand finale is now set to take place on February 12.

Currently, a total of nine contestants are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house - Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Soundarya Sharma.

While fans are happy with the extension news, several reports suggested that Salman Khan won't be able to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of the extended weeks. While he shot for this week's episode yesterday (January 20), the superstar won't be seen in the next two weeks due to professional commitments.

Also, there were speculations that either Karan Johar or Farah Khan might replace him as Bigg Boss 16 host. However, looks like the makers have something else in their mind.

