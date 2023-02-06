Bigg Boss 16: Ahead Of Finale, EX Contestant Says ‘Kuch Bhi Karlo, Jeetegi Priyanka Choudhary Hi’

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Just a week before the grand finale of Salman Khan's top-rated Colors show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan got evicted recently after receiving the least amount of votes.

After her exit, only six contestants are now fighting it out for the winner's title - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan.

Currently, the last week of Bigg Boss 16 is going on and the much-awaited grand finale is slated to take place on February 12. Now, former Bigg Boss contestants and TV celebs have started rooting for their favourites openly on social media.

Now, a popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant and TV actress has revealed the name of a popular BB 16 contestant on social media who according to her will win the current season. Well, we're talking about Saath Nibhana Saathiya star Devoleena Bhattacharjee who recently got married to her gym trailer Shahnawaz Shaikh.

Taking to social media, Devoleena revealed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will will Bigg Boss 16. Yes, you read that right!

Devoleena tweeted, "Kuch bhi karlo jeetegi #PriyankaChaharChoudhary𓃵 hi. Though left watching it long back. But I assumed it first week of #BB16 . 3 saal ka experience jo hai (laughing emoji). @BiggBoss"

Take a look at her post below:

Well, Priyanka has been grabbing eyeballs ever since her entry inside the Bigg Boss in October last year. From her friendship with Ankit Gupta to rivalry with Shiv Thakare, the loyal viewers of the show are loving Priyanka and she's counted among the strongest players.

MID WEEK FINALE TWIST

In tonight's (February 6) episode, fans of Bigg Boss 16 contestants will enter the house in three sets. They'll interact with the housemates and will ask them to perform specific task. Later, the fans have to vote for the contestants.

After the voting, one of the Bigg Boss 16 participants will finally bid goodbye to the show in mid-week eviction.

Keep watching this space for more updates!