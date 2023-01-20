Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Praises Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Her ‘Main Nahi Badli’ Statement
Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan's controversial reality show is getting more interesting with each passing day as the grand finale is just a few weeks away now.
In Thursday's (January 19) episode, Bigg Boss asked housemates to name contestants who deserve to replace Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as captain. Taking her name, Sumbul Touqeer Khan stated that she deserves captaincy because she didn't change her real self despite going through many ups and downs.
"Main sabse alag hoon!" stated Sumbul when she had to express to everyone why she deserves to reach the finale, and fans couldn't agree more. The youngest contestant of Bigg Boss 16 has managed to capture the hearts of millions with her genuine and authentic portrayal of herself. Not just her well-wishers, even an ex-Bigg Boss contestant seems impressed with the 19-year-old TV star.
Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss 10 finalist Manu Punjabi. The former Bigg Boss contestant is an avid follower of the controversial reality show and regularly shares his opinion about the BB 16 housemates and the show.
In a recent social media video, he discusses Sumbul and how natural she appears on television. "Bigg Boss wake up alarm lagate hai, par mujhe farak padha? Yeh meri genuine personality hai? Manu imitates Sumbul and exclaims, "Yeh meri true personality hai!"
He goes on to praise her for remaining true to herself on screen, despite being instructed otherwise. It's not easy to stick to one's beliefs and remains authentic amidst the chaos.
We wholeheartedly agree that Sumbul comes across as self-assured and confident. Despite making a record of being the youngest contestant in the Bigg Boss house to surpass 100 days and having an unparalleled amount of fan support, Sumbul is not at all arrogant. Instead, she is now coming across as a carefree and joyful individual who is relishing every moment in the house.
What do you think about Sumbul? Share your views in the comments section below.
