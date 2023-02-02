Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Urges Fans To Vote For Sumbul Touqeer Ahead Of Finale; Asks Her ‘Ab To Jeet Ke Aa’

Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and the popular reality show is witnessing an intense fight to survive in the house. Amid this, the recent nominations have left everyone shocked as the mandali is on the radar this time. Yes! Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been nominated for elimination. As there are speculations about who among the three will be walking out of the BB house ahead of the grand finale, Sumbul's rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan has come out in her support and has urged fans to vote for her.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Fahmaan said that it is high time for everyone to make Sumbul win the show. He said, "Is video ko banane ka maqsad ye hai ki Sumbul pahunch chuki hai almost finale weerk tak aur I think she is doing a brilliant job. We all know the we have supported her all this while. I think majority logon ke expected nahi tha ki wo itni door tak aayegi aur itna acha karegi. But I think she is a very deserving contestant. Aap sab ab tak use vote karte rahe hain aur aage bhi karte rahenge main is baat ko janta hu. Lekin fir bhi mera farz banta hai ki main aap logon ko bata du ki vote kijiye Sumbul ko aur bachaiye use. Bachane se zyada jeetane ki baat hai ab. And I am not following it too much, I know mai jo twitter pe dekhta hu, Instagram pe dekhta hu usme se mai samjah jata hu ki kya ho raha hai and kya nahi ho raha hai. So, my appeal to you is to support her".

Advertisement

Furthermore, Fahamaan also had a special message fo Sumbul and stated, "Ab to main ye nahi kahunga ki jeet ke aa varna jaldi milenge.... ab to jeet ke aa". Clearly, Fahmaan Khan is rooting for Sumbul Touqeer Khan and wants her to lift the trophy. It will be interesting to see if Sumbul can escape the elimination this week and make it to the finale week on Bigg Boss 16.