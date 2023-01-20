Bigg Boss 16: EX Jhalak Winner Praises Shiv Thakare, Says 'TV Per Mandali Ke Log...'
Bigg Boss 16 update: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Shiv Thakare has been hogging all the limelight in Salman Khan's reality show. Be it his friendship with MC Stan or fights with Archana Gautam, the reality TV star has managed to remain in headlines for all the right seasons.
Several celebs including Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa have appreciated Shiv Thakare for his game plan, hailing him as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Another popular star has now praised Shiv, saying that he lifted the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 with his hardwork.
BIGG BOSS 16 TICKET TO FINALE WINNER
On a related note, Shiv Thakare lost the Ticket to Finale task after Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot voted against him. Soundarya expressed her displeasure over the way Shiv behaved with her, accusing him of keeping grudges and not forgetting things in the show.
Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will telecast on February 12 on Colors channel. The reality show will end with a blockbuster finale episode after competing over four months. Interestingly, the makers are planning a surprise mid-week eviction during the finale week.
