Bigg Boss 16: Fan Accuses Rajiv Adatia Of Being Priyanka Choudhary's 'Paid PR' As He Whispers Into Her Ear
Bigg Boss 16 update: The Saturday (December 31) episode of Salman Khan's reality show turned out to be blockbuster affair as leading celebs including Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia and Jannat Zubair Rehmani entered the BB 16 house. From playing fun-filled games to interacting with the contestants, the guests had a gala time as they celebrated New Year 2023 with the Bigg Boss 16 housemates.
While Rajiv Adatia spent quality time with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and others, a fan accused of being Priyanka Choudhary's 'paid PR'. The Twitter user shared a clip where Rajiv Adatia can be seen whispering something into the Udaariyaan actress' ear.
On a related note, Priyanka Choudhary was saved from eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar. She received the highest number of votes from the viewers despite being targetted by the contestants and host in the reality show.
What do you have to say about Rajiv Adatia's response to the Twitter user? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination | Priyanka Choudhary's Shocking Reaction On Tina-Shalin's Relationship: Dono Bahut...
- BB16: Shiv’s Manager SLAMS Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Post Her Tweet Regarding Clothes; Calls It ‘Cheap Publicity’
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sana Saeed Gets Engaged, Shiv Thakare To Target Sumbul During Nomination
- BB16: Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Asks Shiv Thakare To Return His Clothes; Says ‘You Have The Audacity To…..’
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shares A Heartfelt Message For Priyanka Choudhary; Says ‘I Miss You Yaar….’
- BB16: Housemates Claims Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta’s Bond Is FAKE; Sajid Calls Them ‘Top Level Ke Fraud Log’
- Bigg Boss 16: Not Isha Malviya, THIS Banni Chow Actress To Romance Ankit Gupta In Junooniyatt
- Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala’s Wife Guunjan Is Proud Of Him As He Gets Eliminated; Calls Him ‘A True Hero’
- BB16 Elimination: Vikas Opens Up On Archana’s Remark About Wife Guunjan’s Miscarriage; Says 'Mere parents...’
- Ent LIVE Updates: Celebs Ring New Year In Style, Ranbir’s Animal First Look Unveiled, Vikas Gets Eliminated
- Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala Calls Bigg Boss Biased Post Elimination; Says ‘Unka Game Hai But….’
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Reveals The Real Reason Behind Vikas Manaktala’s Elimination