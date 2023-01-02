Bigg Boss 16: Fan Accuses Rajiv Adatia Of Being Priyanka Choudhary's 'Paid PR' As He Whispers Into Her Ear

Bigg Boss 16 update: The Saturday (December 31) episode of Salman Khan's reality show turned out to be blockbuster affair as leading celebs including Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia and Jannat Zubair Rehmani entered the BB 16 house. From playing fun-filled games to interacting with the contestants, the guests had a gala time as they celebrated New Year 2023 with the Bigg Boss 16 housemates.

While Rajiv Adatia spent quality time with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and others, a fan accused of being Priyanka Choudhary's 'paid PR'. The Twitter user shared a clip where Rajiv Adatia can be seen whispering something into the Udaariyaan actress' ear.

On a related note, Priyanka Choudhary was saved from eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar. She received the highest number of votes from the viewers despite being targetted by the contestants and host in the reality show.

Advertisement

What do you have to say about Rajiv Adatia's response to the Twitter user? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.