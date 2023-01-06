Bigg Boss 16: Fans Go 'Ab Maza Ayega' As They Say Shiv Thakare 'EXPOSED' Shalin Bhanot's Fake Medical Reasons
Bigg Boss 16 update: The Thursday (January 5) episode of Salman Khan's show turned out to be a blockbuster affair. It won't be wrong to say that the episode managed to keep everyone hooked on to their television sets. While Priyanka Choudhary-Shalin Bhanot's fight grabbed eyeballs, Archana Gautam's googly captured the attention of the viewers.
Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot engaged in a massive war of words after Bigg Boss asked the Udaariyaan actress to stand with the truth. She asked Shalin about her intentions and questioned him about not saving Tina Datta from nomination.
Before the massive fight began, Shiv Thakare pointed out what Shalin Bhanot did during the ration task. After the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner exposed the Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor, fans praised him on social media.
Do you agree with Shiv Thakare's explanation about Shalin Bhanot's medical reasons? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates.
