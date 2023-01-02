Don't Need...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Sajid Khan Says Priyanka Choudhary Is Using Abdu Rozik For Footage

Bigg Boss 16 update: TV buffs have been excited ever since Abdu Rozik made a return to Salman Khan's reality show. It won't be wrong to say that the singer is the heart and soul of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Be it his cute antics or bond with Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik has earned a significant fan following in India across all age groups.

While fans are loving his camaraderie with Shiv Thakare, they enjoyed his moments with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The TV diva recently spent some time with the 19-year-old after he returned to the Bigg Boss 16 house. We might have love the sweet moments between Abdu and Priyanka but Sajid Khan was not all pleased with their interaction.

The Bollywood filmmaker advised Abdu Rozik to be attentive, claiming that Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta were trying to use him for footage. His statement left the fans angry as they believed that the Udaariyaan actress has her own loyal fan following and she doesn't need to 'use' Abdu or anyone for 'footage'.

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Brainwashes Abdu Rozik Against Priyanka In a viral clip, Sajid Khan can be seen telling Abdu Rozik that Priyanka Choudhary and others had a motive behind talking to him in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The Housefull director tried to brainwash Abdu against Priyanka by claiming that the Udaariyaan actress was only talking to him so that she gets footage. 'Priyanka sitting with you for one hour. You are not trying to understand what I want you to understand. They are not talking about the game but they want to use you for footage,' Sajid told Abdu. However, Abdu Rozik was quick enough to point out that he was only talking to Priyanka and refused to understand the filmmaker's point. Bigg Boss 16 Fans Slam Sajid As Talks About Priyanka Twitter users were not pleased with claims about Priyanka Choudhary trying to gain footage from Abdu Rozik. They reminded the Humshakals director that it was him, who was visible in the Bigg Boss 16 house because of Abdu. 'Hahaha Bro !! i like Abdu but Priyanka ki footage already Abdu se jyda hai. She doesn't need anyone,' one user tweeted. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: Fans Lash Out At Sajid Khan A fan expressed his displeasure with Sajid Khan's statement about Priyanka Choudhary, stating that she will be the last person to get footage from Abdu. Just like other netizens, he was also miffed with Sajid for dragging Priyanka and trying to manipulate Abdu against her in the show. 'Sajid manipulating Abdu against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and saying that she's is using you for footage and all. Lol Priyanka would be the last person to use someone for footage, he is such a disgusting man. Little abdu is tired of giving justification,' the tweet read.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been one of the few contestants, who has openly called out Sajid Khan for his wrong practices in the show. Archana Gautam and Priyanka only slammed the director when he was being unfair during the tasks in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Do you think Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is using Abdu Rozik for footage? Well, we don't believe so.

