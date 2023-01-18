Bigg Boss 16: Newly-Married EX Contestant Will Be The Third Wild Card Entry? Here’s The TRUTH

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is rapidly moving towards its end as the controversial reality show is now just four weeks away from its finale.

A total of nine contestants including Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house and are trying their level best to make the show more intriguing for fans.

Amid all this, several rumours have been floating on the internet since the past week that two more wild card entries are likely to enter Bigg Boss 16 house. While the news has surprised fans, several reports suggest that Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia and Bigg Boss 13 star Devoleena Bhattacharjee might enter the current season.

Taking to social media, Rajiv Adatia reacted to the rumours and cleared that he's not entering the Bigg Boss house. Now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee too has broken her silence.

Talking to India Forums, she said, "I am not doing it. It's fake news."

DEVOLEENA & BIGG BOSS CONNECTION

The popular TV actress, who became a household name after playing the iconic role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, first entered Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and was counted among the strong players. However, she had to leave the show due to some health issues.

Later, in Bigg Boss 14, she entered as the proxy of Eijaz Khan who had to leave the Bigg Boss house due to some professional commitments. At last, in Bigg Boss 15, she entered as a challenger along with Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale. Just before the finale, she got evicted after receiving the least among of votes. However, she's still counted among the strongest female contestants in the show's history.

While the actress is yet to announce her next project, she secretly got married to her gym trailer Shahnawaz Sheikh last month and is enjoying the marital bliss.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

After a flop fifteenth season, Bigg Boss 16 premiered in October last year with huge expectations and many popular names as contestants. Since the beginning, the show has bene fetching amazing numbers and turned out to be a huge success. After getting an extension of four week, the reality show is now slated to end on February 12.

Keep watching this space for more updates!