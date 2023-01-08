Bigg Boss 16: Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia In LOVE With Shiv Thakare? Viral Promo Leaves Fans Confused

Bigg Boss 16 update: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare are trending on Twitter ever since the makers of Salman Khan's reality show shared a new promo. Guess what? Fans have been wondering what's cooking between the two as they can be seen sharing a cute moment in the viral video.

On Sunday (January 8), the official Twitter handle of Colors shared a promo where Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia confronted Shiv Thakare about their friendship inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16: NIMRIT KAUR SINGS ISS PYAAR KO KYA NAAM DOON

Nimrit and Shiv discussed the issues that have cropped as off late in their friendship. Shiv claimed that unlike him, Nimit never comes to him and tries to pacify him when he is angry. He added that he always tries to cheer her up when she is in a foul mood but she never does the same for her.

"Main kisi se unfiltered joori hu, toh vo tu hain. Agar main tujhpe haq jamati hu toh tu kyu nahi karta? (If there is someone with whom I have connected without any filter, that is you. If I can claim my right on you, why don't you do the same?)," the Choti Sarrdaarni actress told Shiv.

Responding to Nimrit, Shiv said, "Mujhe Nimrit sachi and emotional girl lagti hai. Main gussa karta hu toh tu mujhe gussa rehne deti hai. Tu gussa karti hain, toh main rehne nahi deta hu (I find Nimrit a sensible and emotional gurl. Whenever I get angry, you never come to me. However, I ensure that you are never angry with me)."

The Twitter handle of Colors TV shared the promo along with the caption, Badh rahi hai Nimrit aur Shiv ki nazdikiyaan. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje."

In the end, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia can be seen singing the song Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, making the fans wonder if she is love with Shiv Thakare.

Fans have responded to the tweet by asking the makers if Nimrit is in love with Shiv. One user tweeted, "Priyankit was existing even before big boss 16 , as udariyan pair . Shiv n nimrith r 2 different personalities, audience started liking thier pure bond . They could play love angle if they wanted before.. now if they r getting closer , it's the reality."

"Bechara boyfriend bahar post daal rha h or isko lg gya ki ab or koi game to bacha nhi to love game hi khel lete h...khud to dubi hui h ye shiv ko leke dubegi," another user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

BIGG BOSS 16 FAMILY WEEK

While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house, Shiv Thakare's Aai will be seen as a special guest in the show. Yesterday, Nimrit's father slammed Priyanka Choudhary, calling her 'insecure' of his daughter and alleging that trolls were hired to attack her after her entry in the reality show.

Stay tuned for more updates.