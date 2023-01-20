Bigg Boss 16 Update: Out Of Top 9, Only THIS Contestant Never Joined Hands With Mandali So Far
Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is just a few weeks away from its end now and fans are excited to watch who among the current contestants will walk away with the winner's trophy.
After Sajid and Abdu's exits last week, only nine contestants are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house - Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.
The last weekend turned out to be a shocking one for the mandali fans as Sajid and Abdu left the show due to professional commitments. Well, Shiv Thakare and his mandali will always be remembered among one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16.
Interestingly, out of the current top nine, only one contestant never even tried to join hands with the mandali. Well, some of you must have already guessed the name. Let's discuss the same here.
We’re Talking About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Yes, you read that right! Udaariyaan star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the only Bigg Boss 16 contestant who has never teamed up with Shiv Thakare's popular 'mandali'. In fact, she has always maintained her rivalry with Shiv and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Interestingly, even Shiv appreciated her for the same.
Current Mandali Members In Bigg Boss House
After the exit of Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan, only four mandali members are currently there in the Bigg Boss house - Shiv, Nimrit, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and MC Stan. Among them, only Shiv and Stan are performing well in the show. At different times, other BB contestants joined hands with mandali for some or the other reason.
Tina & Shalin Were A Part Of ‘Mandali’ For Two Weeks
In the mid of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin and Tina were active members of Sajid and Shiv's 'mandali' for over two weeks. They finally went their separate ways when Shiv chose Nimrit as the new captain instead of Tina as she had struck a deal to help them for the sake of captaincy.
Archana-Soundarya Planned To Evict Ankit Gupta With Mandali
After indulging in ugly fights with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma planned to evict Ankit Gupta from the house. Well, they kind of succeeded in it as Bigg Boss gave the power to housemates to vote out one among the nominated contestants and most of them took Ankit's name.
Priyanka VS Shiv In The Bigg Boss 16 Finale?
If we look at the whole journey, Shiv and Priyanka have the strongest chance to win the show. Now, it'll be interesting to see if one of them walks away with the winner's trophy or if someone else beats them in the finale. Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Shekhar Suman To Describe Shiv Thakare-MC Stan's Friendship. His Reply Is Unmissable
- BB16: Arjun Bijlani Teases Fahmaan Khan With A Throwback Pic With Sumbul; Latter’s Reaction Win Hearts
- BB16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Beats Shiv Thakare To Become New Captain; Will She Get Ticket To Finale Week?
- Bigg Boss 16: Has Ankit Gupta’s Elimination Weakened Priyanka Choudhary’s Game? Fans Feels ‘It Weakened…..’
- Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya, Nimrit Sarcastically Pray To Priyanka, Fans Go 'Aise Hi Puja Karo Hamari Goddess Hai'
- Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan & Abdu Rozik To Return To Salman Khan’s Show?
- Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day: Kamya Questions Priyanka Choudhary, Rajiv's Dig At Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot
- Mai Relate Nahi Karta Bigg Boss Se: When BB 16's Shalin Bhanot Said He'll Never Participate In Show - VIDEO
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week TRP: Salman Khan's Show Gets BLOCKBUSTER Ratings- HIGHEST For The Season. Find Out
- BB16: Ex Contestant Calls Out Tina Datta For Dragging Shalin’s Ex-Wife In Her Argument; Says ‘Use Beech Me…..’
- LATEST TRP RATINGS: Bigg Boss 16 BREAKS All Records, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai & YRKKH Continue To Shine In Week 2
- Bigg Boss 16: Will Shiv Thakare Create History By Becoming Captain For The Fifth Time?