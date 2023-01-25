Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Friend Rashmeet Slams Shiv Thakare, Says 'He Is Actually Louder...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare has been hogging all the limelight ever since they locked horns with each other during the Ticket To Finale task. While Priyanka expressed her displeasure over Shiv supporting Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and playing in group, the Marathi Mulgi took a dig at her for not raising valid points.

Priyanka and Shiv's war of words turned heated as the duo lashed out at each other, levelling allegations. Their fight left the fans surprised as they believed that Priyanka and Shiv had become friends in the past few days. They engaged in an argument, grabbing all the eyeballs on social media.

After the episode aired on Colors channel, Priyanka Choudhary's close friend Rashmeet Kaur Sethi took to social media to express her views on her fight with Shiv Thakare.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

On a related note, the grand finale of Salman Khan's BB 16 will air on Colors channel next month. The finale date is February 12, 2023. Speculations are rife that Salman Khan will not available for shoot for the upcoming episodes due to his work commitments. Farah Khan and Karan Johar are expected to replace him for one week each.

The channel and the production house are yet to confirm the rumours floating on the internet. Interestingly, there are also mumours that there will be a surprise mid-week eviction in the finale week. Considering her popularity, fans are hopeful that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be able to emerge as one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 16.

