Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Lashes At Sajid Khan As He Cheats In Captaincy Task, Fans Go 'Ladki Fire Hai'

Bigg Boss 16 ; Priyanka को हराकर Abdu बने घर के कैप्टन; Sajid का गंदा गेम Shiv का एक्शन |FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 16 update: Will Priyanka Choudhary finally become the next captain of BB 16 house? All eyes are on the upcoming episode of Salman Khan's reality show as the Udaariyaan actress will finally get an opportunity to compete in the captaincy task. Despite being a part of the show since its inception, the actress never got a chance to become the captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house?

Will the tide change this time? Will Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta support Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the captaincy task? Will Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia create obstacles like before in Priyanka's path?

