Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Lashes At Sajid Khan As He Cheats In Captaincy Task, Fans Go 'Ladki Fire Hai'
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Bigg Boss 16 ; Priyanka को हराकर Abdu बने घर के कैप्टन; Sajid का गंदा गेम Shiv का एक्शन |FilmiBeat
Bigg Boss 16 update: Will Priyanka Choudhary finally become the next captain of BB 16 house? All eyes are on the upcoming episode of Salman Khan's reality show as the Udaariyaan actress will finally get an opportunity to compete in the captaincy task. Despite being a part of the show since its inception, the actress never got a chance to become the captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house?
Will the tide change this time? Will Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta support Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the captaincy task? Will Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia create obstacles like before in Priyanka's path?
Do you think Sajid Khan is targeting Priyanka Choudhary in Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
- BB16: Shiv Thakare’s Team To Take Legal Action Against Vikas’s Wife Guunjan Post Her Allegations Against Him
- Bigg Boss 16: Educational Qualifications Of Archana Gautam Aka Silbatta Queen Will Stun You
- Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Priyanka Choudhary’s Net Worth Is More Than Sumbul Touqueer & Nimrit Ahluwalia?
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Demand Sajid Khan’s Elimination As He Gets Nominated; Say ‘He Should Go Now’
- 'Khud Splitsvilla Khel Liya…' Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Trolled For Judging Shalin-Tina's Equation
- Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Takes A Jibe At Sajid Khan Claiming To Make It To Finale; Says ‘Itna Ahankar…..’
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Malaika Arora Calls Arjun Kapoor Her Best Friend, Archana Gautam–MC Stan Fight
- Bigg Boss 16: After Shiv Thakare, THIS Mandali Member Becomes New Captain? Deets Inside
- Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Says Ankit Gupta Told Him Things About Priyanka Choudhary. Fans Share Video To Expose Him
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Lauds Shiv Thakare As He Slams Archana For Taking Dig At Shalin Using Son's Name
- Bigg Boss 16: ‘Marathi Manus’ Shiv Thakare’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Surprised
- Don't Need...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Sajid Khan Says Priyanka Choudhary Is Using Abdu Rozik For Footage
Read more...