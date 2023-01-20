Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Calls Priyanka 'Sherni', Shares Views On Shiv-MC Stan's Friendship: Reminds Me...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Ask any random fan of Salman Khan's reality show about the top three finalists of Bigg Boss 16, he/she will name Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan, isn't it? The three contestants have managed to impress the viewers with their actions inside the BB 16 house. While Priyanka and Shiv have been hogging all the limelight since the first day, MC Stan has also picked up pace and is giving a stiff competition to the two celebs.

A former Bigg Boss contestant took to social media to praise the three for their game plan. From calling Priyanka Choudhary a 'sherni' to lauding Shiv Thakare and MC Stan's bond, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared interesting thoughts on the trio on Twitter.

We are talking about Rajiv Adatia. The model posted a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle on Friday (January 20).

On a related note, Salman Khan will continue to host Weekend Ka Vaar on Colors channel. However, there are mumours that he might not be available for shoot for the next two weeks. Speculations are rife that Farah Khan will replace him as the new host. The Bollywood superstar will return to host the finale, media reportds suggested.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.