Dil Se Dua...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Laud Priyanka Choudhary As She Wishes To Give Best Education To Sister's Kids
Bigg Boss 16 update: The Thursday (January 12) episode of Salman Khan's reality show turned out to be a blockbuster affair. From Sumbul Touqeer's uncle's (bade papa) grand entry to Simi Garewal recreating her classic Rendezvous segment in Bigg Boss 16 house, the episode had several memorable moments.
Priyanka Choudhary, who has been hogging all the limelight with her presence, once again stole all the limelight when she expressed her desire to educate her sisters' kids. When asked about choosing between true love and fame, the Udaariyaan actress answered that she wants love in her life as 'it forms the basis of life'.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary expressed her desire to give the required exposure to her nephew and niece by providing them the best education possible. She said that she is keen to give her sister's kids a good platform so that they can have a secured future.
'Meri jo sabse badi di hai, unko bachon ki padhai, mujhe karwani hai ek ache school mein. Taki unko vo exposure mile jo mujhe bahut time baad mila. Jo cheeze mein face ki, luckily mujhe seekne ki lalak hai toh main thoda sa kar gyi. Unn bachon ko platform de saku,' she said.
(English translation- I want to provide the best education to my sister's kids by enrolling them in a good school. I want them to get a good exposure, which I got after a long time. Luckily, I have an inclination towards learning and hence, I could achieve something. I want to give them a good platform.)
Fans have showered Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with love and blessings after watching the episode. They mentioned how the Udaariyaan actress kept her family first before fame and shared her wish to educate her nephew and niece.
'Beautiful girl, Pari! Never seen anyone with a big heart. She deserves all the happiness and love in life. Dil se dua nikalti hai Pari ke liye. Always me cry,' one user tweeted.
Today #PriyankaChaharChoudhary impressed me a lot with her thoughts, with her wish for nephew and niece. I am feeling so proud to be fan of a person like her !! She deserves all happiness She is actually PURE GEM PRIYANKA,' another fan wrote on Twitter.
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week Recap For Priyanka
It was an emotional week for Priyanka Choudhary as she got to meet her brother Yogesh Choudhary after a long time. The TV diva got teary-eyed as her younger brother made a grand entry inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.
Yogesh also revealed how Sajid Khan claimed to know Ankit Gupta told him 'secrets' about Priyanka in the Bigg Boss 16 house. She spoke about the same while interacting with Shalin Bhanot.
On a related note, Priyanka Choudhary fans created history by making her the first Bigg Boss 16 contestant to trend on Twitter with over 4 million tweets. She has earned a significant fan following after participating in the hit reality show.
Can Priyanka Choudhary win Bigg Boss 16? Do share your views with us by dropping a tweet @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
